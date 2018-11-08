NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two people are still recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a carbon monoxide leak at The Westin hotel in downtown Nashville on Wednesday sickened 12 people, their conditions are currently unknown.
Nashville Fire Department spokesman Joseph Pleasant said the fire department first received a call at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday after several people who were working out on the third floor became sick.
The incident was isolated to the third floor of the hotel, which houses a workout area, a swimming pool and several offices.
Pleasant said the reading on the third floor showed a level of 500 ppm. He acknowledged it may have been higher than that, but that's as far as their tools can measure. For comparison, a normal reading is 35 ppm.
When the fire department arrived, four of the victims were already outside. The others were found on the third floor.
"The people were working out, they were the first ones to indicate that something was wrong because they got sick and got out of there," Pleasant said. "Had this happened overnight, possibly had it happen in an area where people were sleeping, it could have been a very much different outcome."
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The scene is now clear at The Westin hotel in downtown Nashville after a carbon monoxide leak sickened at least 12 people.
According to hotel management, the Nashville Fire Department has officially cleared the situation, and the hotel is resuming normal operations.
"We want to thank our partners in fire safety, law enforcement, hospital care and Piedmont Gas for your help and support today to ensure the safety of our guests and staff," said hotel general manager Hugh Templeman.
According to the Nashville Fire Department, six of the victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Five of the victims are still recovering Wednesday night in the hospital.
Seger said there's a specific reason why the victims who were working out noticed the symptoms first.
"The faster your respiratory rate, or your work, the greater your exposure is. If you put two people in the same room and one person is doing jumping jacks, one person is reading, the one doing jumping jacks will have greater exposure," Seger said.
Seger said one of the first symptoms is a feeling of lightheadedness and a headache. She said this is the most frequent of symptoms. Some long-term effects include memory and concentration defects.
"Then, as time goes on, or exposure is greater, you can faint, you can have a seizure, you can start having arrhythmias and those are the main," Seger said.
Pleasant said they did not find any carbon monoxide detectors on the third floor, but it may not be required by building codes.
Seger said there should be a carbon monoxide detector on each floor. If it goes off, open up the windows and doors before you go out, and have the house tested before you go back in.
Hugh Templeman, general manager of The Westin, issued this statement:
We were first alerted to the situation when a guest reported feeling unwell. The hotel then reached out to local authorities to tend to the guest and address the situation. The Nashville Fire Department arrived and detected a gas leak.
Following appropriate safety protocol, guests on the third and fourth floors of the hotel were evacuated. At this time, the defective heating unit has been isolated and is undergoing testing. We are working closely with those guests impacted by the incident and with the Fire Department. The safety of all of our guests and staff is our top priority.
