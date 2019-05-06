ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for the driver of a crashed vehicle and another man who dragged the driver away after the overnight crash.
Around 2:30 a.m., a man said he heard a crash in his driveway on the 5000 block of Pebble Creek Drive in Antioch. He went to check on the driver and told his son to call 911. The son spotted a second car coming up the road toward the driveway, and the homeowner decided to stay closer to the house because the situation seemed unsafe.
The man and his son watched a man get out of a car and go over the crash. That driver pried open the trunk of the car that was crashed and took out cash that appeared to have spilled out of a duffel bag. The driver threw the bag in his car and then dragged the other driver out of the wrecked car, driving away with the man and the money.
A bottle of liquor and a gun were found in the crashed car.
