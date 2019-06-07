FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -- The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public to help identify two suspected of passing multiple fake $100 bills in Franklin.
Police say the two suspects have repeatedly passed counterfeit one hundred dollar bills at locations throughout Franklin.
if anyone can identify the two, or provide any information surrounding the counterfeit bills, please call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000, or you can submit a tip online. Either way you communicate, you can provide it anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.