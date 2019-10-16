COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people wanted in connection with a hidden camera found inside a convenience store women's restroom.
The incident happened back in September. The camera showed several photos of the suspects while they were in their vehicle.
Investigators are searching for a silver or gray-in-color Hyundai sedan. If you have any information about these suspects, you're asked to contact Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 931-528-8484 ext. 3239.
