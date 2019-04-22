NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two sisters charged with felony aggravated assault after a dispute at a Nashville funeral home on Monday afternoon are in custody.
Angel Chatman, 28, the ex-girlfriend of the deceased, turned herself in late Monday afternoon. Her sister Travonda Chatman, 26, was booked into jail around 9 p.m. Monday night.
Both arrived at Terrell Broady Funeral Home on Clarksville Pike for visitation at 1 p.m. They were told by family members that they were not welcome at the visitation.
The parties began to argue, during which Angel Chatman was reported to have pulled a knife and cut the sister of the deceased on her back.
The Chatman sisters are then alleged to have pulled pistols and threatened the deceased’s mother and uncle.
The sisters left the building and got into Angel Chatman’s Infiniti SUV.
Angel Chatman put the vehicle in reverse and struck a pickup truck that was pulling into the funeral home parking lot.
The passenger in the pickup truck, the deceased’s brother, got out. Angel Chatman was reported to have put the SUV in reverse and pinned the brother between her vehicle and the truck.
The deceased’s brother, who suffered non-critical injuries to his legs, and sister were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
A booking photo for Travonda Chatman is not yet available. News4 will update this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.