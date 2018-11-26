HENDERSONVILLE CITY MAP

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are looking for suspects in an attempted robbery in which two people were shot and one of the victims was hit by a car.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Saturday around 3 p.m. on Willis Branch Road. Officers responded initially believing it was only a vehicle crash until they arrived and found the victims.

Investigators said the victims arranged a meeting with the suspects on social media to complete a transaction. During the negotiations, a robbery was attempted that resulted in the shots being fired and a crash occurring.

Both of the victims were injured and received treatment at a local hospital. Details about the suspects were not immediately given.

Multimedia Producer

Joey is an award-winning multimedia producer from Augusta, GA and alumnus of the University of South Carolina-Aiken. He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!

