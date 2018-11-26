HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are looking for suspects in an attempted robbery in which two people were shot and one of the victims was hit by a car.
According to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Saturday around 3 p.m. on Willis Branch Road. Officers responded initially believing it was only a vehicle crash until they arrived and found the victims.
Investigators said the victims arranged a meeting with the suspects on social media to complete a transaction. During the negotiations, a robbery was attempted that resulted in the shots being fired and a crash occurring.
Both of the victims were injured and received treatment at a local hospital. Details about the suspects were not immediately given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.