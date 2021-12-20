CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Clarksville are investigating a homicide after a welfare check Monday evening. Authorities were called to the 400 block of Ringgold Road where they found a female dead from gunshot wounds.
A male was also found shot in the home and was taken to Vanderbilt in Nashville.
Police say there is no reason for the public to be alarmed and they believe it is an isolated incident.
