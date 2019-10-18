NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a gunman after two people were found shot and several buildings and cars were struck on Church Street.
According to investigators, the call came out on the 1700 block of Church Street around 11:45 p.m. where they found shell casings. Moments later, officers found a car at 2nd Avenue North and Church Street with a passenger that had been shot. A walk-in patient arrived around the same time at Nashville General Hospital stating he was also shot on Church Street. Both victims are suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation shows several people approached a maroon car and opened fire on the people inside the car.
The car drove a short distance and stopped, and the driver got out of the car with a rifle and began shooting along Church Street before getting back into the car and speeding off. Multiple cars and buildings were struck by the gunfire.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
