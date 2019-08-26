NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two men are recovering from non-life threatening injuries at Vanderbilt this morning after an overnight drive-by shooting on the 500 block of Wesley Avenue.
Metro Police officers responded to a home around 10 p.m. where a party was going on. Two dark-colored vehicles reportedly pulled in front of the house and fired multiple shots. After firing the shots, the suspects fled the scene.
The two victims, both 28 and 30 years old, are expected to be okay after being struck.
Little is known about the suspects or what led up to the shooting since witnesses were uncooperative with police.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
