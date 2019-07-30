NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two people are recovering from injuries after a reported drive-by shooting at a home on Coffee Street overnight in North Nashville.
Metro Police believe one of three people inside the home was a target. A woman who was not the target who was inside the home at the time was grazed in the face. She was taken to the hospital.
A man later showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg saying he was at the same house.
According to investigators, the house has been shot up in the past and had multiple calls before.
Investigators have not released any information about possible suspects and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
