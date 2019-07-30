NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two people are recovering from injuries after a reported drive-by shooting at a home on Coffee Street overnight in North Nashville.

Metro Police believe one of three people inside the home was a target. A woman who was not the target who was inside the home at the time was grazed in the face. She was taken to the hospital.

A man later showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg saying he was at the same house.

According to investigators, the house has been shot up in the past and had multiple calls before.

Investigators have not released any information about possible suspects and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still unclear.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.