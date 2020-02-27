FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward to anyone who can identify two shoplifters.
Police say the two men tried stealing 15 Apple Pencils valued at nearly $2,000. They dropped several pencils after Apple Store employees confronted them.
The shoplifters then fled in a bright green Dodge Charger.
Anyone who recognizes the shoplifters should call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.