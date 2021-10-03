NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Two overnight shooting leave one person dead, and another person injured.
One incident occurred at Moorewood Drive and Village Trail. Police say a man was traveling on foot before he was shot and killed.
Meanwhile, a robbery gone wrong downtown lead to one person being shot at 7th Avenue in front of Holston House. The victim of the robbery was shot in the back, and is expected to be okay.
These are developing stories.
