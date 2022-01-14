NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police continue to investigate two shootings that occurred on the same street in South Nashville.
Police say 30-year-old Danny Dixon was shot and killed in a car outside the Stay Lodge on Antioch Pike less than a mile from another shooting that happened at the Mobil gas station on Harding Place.
MNPD report Dixon was sitting in the vehicle when a man approached. The two had a brief conversation then the man shot Dixon in the leg, striking an artery. Dixon fired back and drove to a nearby market.
Police are investigating both shootings as related incidents. No suspects are in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.