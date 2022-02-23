NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Cortese family and Reed family are still celebrating Twosday. Both families had twins born on 2/22/22.
Briley and Brennon Cortese were born at Vanderbilt University Hospital. Rebecca Cortese says having her twins born on Twosday was a coincidence. Her husband, Brandon Cortese says one of the twins were almost born at 2:22.
"We were even an hour off of 2:22 in the afternoon. Didn't quite make it," Brandon Cortese said it's neat his twins were born on 2/22/2022.
"I think the next time this happens is like 200 years away or something so. It'll definitely be very unique. I think the most excited person you don't see here is their big brother, Easton. I think he's excited we will see what happens on Friday when reality hits."
JeriLynn and Stephen Reed also had twins on February 22nd. Madeline and Olivia were born in Williamson Medical Center. Unlike the Cortese twins, their Twosday birthday was intentional.
"I was like they might not come on that day but we can at least try so I called the hospital and rescheduled for 2/22. Just kind of crossing my fingers that it would work out and it did," JeriLynn Reed said.
"I'm an accountant and so numbers are always fun for me and the running joke is that's the only way I could remember their birthday," Stephen Reed said.
"And then of course being titans fans you got Derrick Henry 22 and Julio Jones number 2 so that was pretty cool to see as well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.