TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report into a helicopter crash that seriously injured two commercial pilots on their way to Tullahoma Regional Airport on February 28.
According to the NTSB, the Sikorsky HH-60L N260MW aircraft departed the Scottsboro Municipal Airport in Alabama destined for Tullahoma to "reposition the helicopter for maintenance and inspection."
According to the pilot-in-command, the crew departed earlier in the morning and stopped about 42 miles from the destination to refuel and have lunch. The weather at the time appeared to be clear and they departed without issues. While enroute to THA, the pilot said they encountered weather and were attempting to turn around when the accident occurred. He said there were no issues with the helicopter.
A witness about a mile from the crash site was outside her home when she heard the sound of a helicopter nearby. She could not see the helicopter due to the clouds and remembered it was raining lightly at the time. She told investigators that the helicopter sounded "really loud and low, as if it were trying to land behind her house." She heard the helicopter for about 30 seconds before hearing a loud "whump whump" sound and then a loud boom.
All major components of the aircraft were found at the crash site. The fuselage came to a rest on its left side nearly inverted at the edge of a wooded area. The majority of the tailboom was found in a nearby tree 30 feet above the ground. The main rotor blades were separated from the hub, fragmented, and strewn across an area about 100 yards in diameter.
Both the pilot and copilot were certified to fly the air craft. Weather conditions at THA at the time suggested the visibility had been reduced to one mile around the time of the crash.
