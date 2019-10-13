NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two security guards are recovering from injuries after an overnight shooting at the Tarboosh Hookah Lounge on 21st Avenue North in midtown Nashville overnight.
According to Metro Police, the shooter was being kicked out of the bar at the time of the shooting. Both security guards are expected to be okay.
The suspect managed to run away from the scene, police are still searching for the shooter though no description has been provided.
If you have any information on this crime or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
