RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Two employees within the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center recently celebrated their promotions.
Leon Cesar rose to the position of Captain while Matt Adams accepted the position of Lieutenant.
“We are so incredibly proud to announce these promotions,” said Juvenile Detention Center Director Lynn Duke. “We know that both Leon and Matt will excel in their new positions and will serve our center well.”
Cesar, a native of Miami, Florida, graduated from Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. Leon has 13 years’ experience with Juvenile Detention and has progressed steadily through the ranks.
Leon realized his passion for criminal justice after participating in a summer program for inner city youth.
Shortly thereafter, he accepted and completed a two-year internship program with Miami-Dade County Court System.
Upon taking Juvenile Court Judge Donna Davenport’s Juvenile Justice Course at MTSU, which required attending a juvenile court hearing, Leon’s future employment trajectory was set.
Adams, who has been with Juvenile Detention for 12 years, is a native of Murfreesboro and graduated from MTSU with a Bachelor’s of Science with a concentration in Management for Information Technology.
Matt served as one of the first Judicial Commissioners for Juvenile Court Judge Donna Davenport and considers that one of the most memorable moments of his career, along with designing and implementing an electronic intake management system and successfully preventing a detainee suicide.
Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron said, “I would like to congratulate these two gentlemen on their career advancement, and look forward to their continued service with our County’s Juvenile Detention Center.”
