LAFAYETTE, TN (WSMV) - Two residents at White House Assisted Living in Lafayette have died due to complications from COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the assisted living center told News4 the residents died at the hospital. They were both sent to the hospital when they started showing signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
The White House Nursing home, located right across the street from the assisted living center, has no cases of COVID-19 and nobody there is currently sick.
The assisted living facility has 18 residents and none of them are showing any signs and/or symptoms of COVID-19. Three people work at the facility and have been staying there for the last two weeks to be quarantined.
