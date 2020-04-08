Two residents of White House Assisted Living have died due to COVID-19 complications.

 

LAFAYETTE, TN (WSMV) - Two residents at White House Assisted Living in Lafayette have died due to complications from COVID-19. 

A spokesperson for the assisted living center told News4 the residents died at the hospital. They were both sent to the hospital when they started showing signs and symptoms of COVID-19. 

The White House Nursing Home, located right across the street from the assisted living center, has no cases of COVID-19 and nobody there is currently sick. 

The assisted living facility has 18 residents and none of them are showing any signs and/or symptoms of COVID-19. Three people work at the facility and have been staying there for the last two weeks to be quarantined. 

 
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.