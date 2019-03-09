WALTER HILL, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a reported home invasion that left both the resident and a suspect with gunshot wounds at a home in Walter Hill.
Investigators have not yet released a specific location where the shooting occurred. News4 has heard from multiple sources that the shooting may have occurred at a home near the Cedar Crest Golf Club.
The alleged suspect was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The resident is being treated at TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center in Smyrna.
News4 is working to confirm more details about this shooting and will update this story with new information when it becomes available.
