NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two men are recovering in the hospital after a shooting that occurred near the Deja Vu Showgirls Gentleman's Club on Sunday morning.
According to investigators, a 30-year-old man was found at the scene with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
A 23-year-old man was grazed by a bullet and drove himself to the hospital, he is expected to be okay.
Investigators believe the suspected shooter took off in a dark-colored car, and the shooting is still under investigation.
