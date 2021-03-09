Hopkinsville, KY (WSMV) - The Christian County Humane Society is looking for the people responsible for abandoning two puppies on the side of the road. The puppies were shoved into a suitcase.
They tell us that the pups are currently at the vet being treated for scabies, hair loss, and worms.
We do not have information on what road they were found on. The society tells us that the suitcase they were found in was a Sorrento model, navy blue in color.
If you have any information, please call the Christian County Humane Society at (270) 887-4678.
