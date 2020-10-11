(WSMV) - Two political rallies were held in Middle Tennessee over the weekend.
In Murfreesboro, United States Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw and other Democrats held a rally, encouraging people to get out and vote. Democrats are trying to fight historically low voter turnout.
They say Rutherford County could turn Democrat if enough people went to the polls.
"We're mostly a none voting county and I believe that's true for Tennessee in general, and Rutherford County has been decidedly purple the last couple of elections; we're trying to motivate folks to get out and vote," said Kelly Northcutt, chair of the Rutherford County Democratic Party.
The other rally was actually against Democrats and was held in Nashville.
Former members of the Democratic Party held what they called a "walk away" campaign. Organizers say they were once Democrats, but left the party because of how radical they believe it and its candidates have become.
"This common thread that most of us have is that we no longer feel like we're represented by the Democratic Party," an organizer said. "We believe this is a party that has embraced very fringe, very extreme policies beliefs."
Several conservative influencers also gave speeches. It was part of a series of similar rallies happening across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.