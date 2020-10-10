TOMPKINSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people wanted for a double murder that happened in Tompkinsville, KY, in September have been arrested.
Kentucky State Police say on Sept. 20 at around 3:15 p.m. officers responded to a home on White Oak Ridge Road in the Fountain Run neighborhood after two men were found dead inside with gunshot wounds to the head. The victims have been identified as Trevor Cleary, 20, and Austin Copas, 19.
Edward Whitledge, 29, of Bakersfield, CA, and Kayla Spivey, 28, of Hiham, TN, were arrested Friday evening in Bakersfield.
At the time of their arrests, Whitledge had an arrest warrant charging him with two counts of murder. Spivey had an arrest warrant charging her with two counts of complicity to commit murder.
Whitledge and Spivey will be extradited back to Kentucky for the charges mentioned above.
