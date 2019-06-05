Longhorn shooting - 6/5/19

Clarksville Police have responded to a shooting at the Longhorn Steakhouse on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. (Photo: Clarksville Police Department)

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were shot Wednesday night in the parking lot of Longhorn Steakhouse on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, police confirmed.

Police responded to Longhorn Steakhouse around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a shots fired call. Officers found two men in the parking lot who had been shot.

There were 15-20 bystanders attempted to assist the gunshot victims.

The victims were taken to a hospital. One person was later flown to a Nashville hospital. Their conditions are not known.

The restaurant is located near the Governors Square Mall.

Check back for updates to this breaking news story.

