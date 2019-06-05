CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were shot Wednesday night in the parking lot of Longhorn Steakhouse on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, police confirmed.
Police responded to Longhorn Steakhouse around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a shots fired call. Officers found two men in the parking lot who had been shot.
There were 15-20 bystanders attempted to assist the gunshot victims.
The victims were taken to a hospital. One person was later flown to a Nashville hospital. Clarksville Police tell News4 on Thursday morning that both of the male victims died from their injuries.
The restaurant is located near the Governors Square Mall. If you have information, please contact Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656, ext. 5340 or you can provide information anonymously through the Tipsline, 931-645-8477. or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
Check back for updates to this breaking news story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.