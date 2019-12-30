ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Two people were shot at an Antioch apartment complex Monday morning.
According to police, two people shot at each other in the 200 block of Hickory Hollow Place at the apartment complex just behind the Global Mall at the Crossings.
One victim was found at the apartment complex and the other was found in the 100 block of 12 Ave. South near the Gulch.
Police continue to investigate.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.