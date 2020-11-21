NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators in Nashville are working to find out what led to a shooting that killed two and injured two others overnight.
Police tell us it happened out at the Club Wyndham Resort on McGavock Pike just after 12:30 a.m.
At this time, we know two men were killed at the scene and two others were injured.
Officials have not yet released the conditions of the two victims and any information on a suspect.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
