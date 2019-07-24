RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Two deadly crashes are under investigation early Thursday after Interstate 24 was temporarily shut down overnight.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol tells News4 the first crash involving a pedestrian and a commercial vehicle happened on Interstate 24 westbound near mile marker 71. They say then another crash involving a TDOT vehicle took place in the same area of the first wreck.
Officials say the pedestrian has died. Another victim involved in the TDOT vehicle crash was also killed in the incident.
Interstate 24 was closed as crews worked at the scene. Traffic is now moving in both directions.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
