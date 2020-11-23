NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were killed after being shot at the Club Wyndham condominium complex on McGavock Pike early Saturday morning.
Police identified the victims as Tyler Holt, 18, and Quantez Coleman, 29. Holt died at the scene. Coleman was located dead at the intersection of McGavock Pike and Lumar Lane. Coleman was identified through his fingerprints.
Officers responded to the condo at 12:40 a.m. after receiving a call that multiple shots were fired at the complex.
After trying to interview and interviewing several people at the scene, police said it was unclear as to what exactly took place and how the two victims were involved with each other.
Anyone with information about the fatal shootings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
