PARIS, TN (WSMV) - Two people were killed in a house fire on New Year’s Day.
The fire broke out at a home on Hardy Street around 3:10 a.m. on Wednesday. Two men, presumed to be age 43 and age 23, were found inside the home after the flames were extinguished. The men’s bodies were sent for an autopsy to determine their identification.
Paris Fire Chief Michael Williams told WENK/WTPR Radio the cause of the fire was a stove being used for cooking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.