NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were killed in a head-on crash early Sunday morning on Bell Road near Brookview Estates Drive.
Police say at around 12:40 a.m. a 2016 Scion sedan was traveling west on Bell Road, having just passed Brook View Estates Drive when, for an unknown reason, a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup truck crossed into the Scion's path and hit it head-on.
The Scion's occupants, identified as 21-year-old Dalton Williams and 25-year-old Samantha Peevyhouse, died at the scene; both were wearing seatbelts.
The driver of the pickup truck, 23-year-old Jose Damaso-Hernandez, was critically injured, as was his passenger, 21-year-old Sadia Bonilla-Gomez; they were not wearing seatbelts.
A five-year-old girl was also in the pickup truck in a child safety seat, but the seat was not secured, resulting in the girl receiving minor injuries.
A witness who was driving on Bell Road told police the pickup truck passed him, driving at a high rate of speed just before the crash.
Damaso-Hernandez provided a blood sample and it will be tested at the MNPD Crime Laboratory for alcohol content.
Charges related to the crash are pending once the investigation is complete.
