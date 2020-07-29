NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two people were injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning south of downtown Nashville.
Metro Police say the shooting happened at J.C. Napier Homes on Lafayette Street around 8 a.m. The two victims were taken to the hospital.
Officers at the scene are working to find out what led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 for updates.
