NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are looking into what led to a shooting outside of a night club in Nashville on New Year's Day.
Officers tell us they responded to Ambrosia Night Club on Ewing Drive just before 1 a.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting. One male and a female victim were found shot at the scene.
Metro Police say this is believed to be a drive-by shooting. There is currently no suspect descriptions.
Both victims were taken to Skyline Medical Center and are in stable condition.
Wednesday's shooting occurred near where a 23-year-old man was shot on Hillhurst and Ewing Drive on New Year's Eve morning.
An investigation is on-going.
