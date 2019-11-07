NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting in North Nashville.
Police say the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Ed Temple Blvd. at the Village on the Green apartment complex at around 7 p.m. Two people were shot and one is in serious condition, while the condition of the other victim is unknown.
Both victims are males. One showed up at Summit Hospital with a gunshot wound and the other was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. It is unclear which victim is in serious condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
