NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Two people are hurt after a fire at a gas station in Bellevue.
The incident happened at a Mapco on Highway 70 near Exit 196. The highway was closed in both directions.
The Nashville Fire Department said a crew was working on an underground gas tank when it caught fire.
A crew was working on an underground gas tank when it caught fire. pic.twitter.com/YsmWIGkLUV— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) January 6, 2020
We transported two people with serious injuries to Vanderbilt Medical Center. We have the scene controlled and will be opening a portion of Highway 70s. pic.twitter.com/zBW0JCJY4Q— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) January 6, 2020
Two people were seriously injured and have been taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The scene is controlled, and a portion of Highway 70 will reopen shortly.
