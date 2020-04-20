MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Two people were injured in an overnight shooting in Madison Sunday.
Metro Police say they responded to a shooting call on Heritage Drive when they found the first male victim. He was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Just minutes after the shooting call went out, a male victim walked in to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Officers believe both victims are from the same incident.
An investigation is ongoing.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
