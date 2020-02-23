LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - Two people were found dead inside of a home on Highway 43 in Lawrenceburg Saturday afternoon.
An officer was dispatched to a home where two people from out of town had been staying to conduct a welfare check.
Upon arrival the officer discovered two deceased individuals.
This investigation is currently ongoing and the bodies have been taken to the medical examiner in Nashville.
