CELINA, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Friday began investigating a crime committed in Clay County.
TBI agents along with Clay County Sheriff’s began an investigation in Celina, TN. Officials said two individuals, a man and woman, were found deceased in a vehicle outside a home Friday. Another man was found inside the home with a serious injury and was then transported to an area hospital.
Authorities have not released the location or names of the deceased and others involved at this time due to pending notification of relatives.
Officials said they believe at this time this was an isolated incident.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story with the latest information as we receive it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.