BENTON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Two separate vehicle accidents claimed the lives of two people in Benton County.
Benton County dispatch says the first accident happened Tuesday night at 10:32 p.m. A truck reportedly ran off the roadway on Lick Creek Road and the driver was found dead inside the car.
The second accident happened early Wednesday morning at 4:25 a.m. on Highway 641. The accident happened just south of Pitt Road. The driver was also found dead inside the car.
No other information was available.
