MONTGOMERY, AL (WSMV) - Two officers were wounded Saturday afternoon while responding to a shooting in Montgomery, Alabama.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports that someone had been shot. Upon arrival, a man was discovered with life-threatening injuries.
Nearby the scene, officers engaged a suspect and exchanged gunfire. Police said the two officers were hit in the exchange.
Lt. Jarrett Williams said the injuries the officers sustained are believed to be non-life-threatening.
No details about the suspect have been released at this time.
The scene is still active.
Tune in with News4 for ongoing coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.