NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Due to the cold weather forecast, Metro officials have closed two of the three COVID-19 testing centers in Davidson County. 

Officials released on Thursday morning that the Meharry Medical and Former Kmart locations for testing will be closed on Thursday, January 28th. 

However, the Nissan Stadium Lot "N" COVID-19 Community Assessment Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

According to Nashville OEM, the testing centers are subject to change depending on weather conditions. 

The COVID-19 Hotline will continue to operate seven day a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 615-862-7777.

 

