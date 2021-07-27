LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Make it a double! Whataburger announced on Tuesday is bringing a second location to Lebanon, TN.
The popular Texas burger chain continues to move into the Midstate by adding a restaurant located at 450 TN Hwy, 109.
“I’m excited to hear about Whataburger’s official announcement today about a second location in Lebanon,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “We have worked with them to find two good locations around the city for their Middle Tennessee expansion.”
The announcement comes right off the heels of the first restaurant announcement back in May. Whataburger is moving across other parts of the Midstate with location plans in development for Rutherford County and Nashville alike.
Mayor Bell added that its two Whataburger locations are planned to open by mid-2022.
Whataburger officially announced on Wednesday that a restaurant is coming to Music City this fall.
