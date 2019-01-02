NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The streets of Nashville are about to be flooded with more scooters.
Metro's Transportation Licensing Commission approved permits for another two companies.
Jump (a company owned by Uber) and Spin (a company owned by Ford) operate in a few cities across the country. Spin's nearest city to Nashville is Lexington, KY; while Jump operates scooters in Atlanta.
City officials said the two companies have been approved for 500 scooters apiece. Jump has also been given the green light for 500 electric bicycles.
"More scooters? I don't know that we need more scooters," Barb Opyt, a Germantown resident said.
Opyt has been a part of the Germantown neighborhood for more than two years.
"Germantown is a great walkable neighborhood. I guess that means it's also a great scootable neighborhood. I'm not sure if those two are compatible," Opyt said.
Right now, the city has 2,500 scooters between Bird, Lime, and Lyft.
"When we started, I was skeptical. After a couple of days, the phones started ringing and there are other companies that have called," Billy Fields, Metro's Transportation Licensing Commission Director said.
A third new scooter company, Gotcha, has expressed interest in bringing scooters to the Music City. Fields told News4 that Gotcha has only inquired and has not formally applied.
If they want in, they'll have to pay an application fee, explain how they're going to do business, and describe how people can use the scooters.
Fields said there's a demand.
He told News4 people have used Bird and Lime scooters more than half a million times in the almost five months they've been here.
"Being a college student here, it's definitely easier for me to use it," John Learned, a Vanderbilt University student said.
Learned sees the appeal. For him, more scooters means more options.
"As long as they stay on the sidewalks and not on the road, I'm good with it," Learned said.
News4 spoke with Councilman Jeremy Elrod about his proposal that would limit the number of scooter companies operating in the city to four. With the approval of Jump and Spin, that would now bring the total number of scooter companies operating to five. That includes Bird, Lime, and most recently Lyft.
"I'm deferring the ordinance one council meeting to work through some of the issues that have come up," Elrod wrote in a text message to News4.
