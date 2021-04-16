NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Police arrested two teenagers who fled from officers in a stolen vehicle heading north on I-65.
18-year-olds Deontay Staten and Anthony Stevenson were caught up with by the Metro Nashville Police Department by using the GPS information available on the car.
Auto theft detective Ben Ward identified the stolen 2017 Volkswagen Passat at a Charlotte Pike Burger King. Officers arrived at the scene and tried to stop the car but the teenagers took off at a high rate of speed.
An MNPS helicopter located them in the Madison area, before they fled onto I-65 North towards Kentucky.
Kentucky state troopers were laying down spike strips and nearly hit by the stolen car. The Volkswagen stopped near Ridgetop where Stevenson was taken into custody and Staten fled on foot into the woods. Staten was found and apprehended shortly after.
The owner of the vehicle said that it was stolen when she left the car running and ran inside a home to deliver paperwork. After coming out of the home, she told police her Volkswagen was taken and driving off at a high rate of speed.
Staten and Stevenson are both being held in the Metro jail on $35,000 bond each.
