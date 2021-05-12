NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested two teens after a 45-minute pursuit ensued on I-65 North near Wedgewood Avenue on Tuesday evening.

Following an investigation by Midtown Hills Precinct leading to the arrest of two armed teens, Isaiah Lewis, 19, and Wesley Smith, 18, attempted to evade arrest and led police on a freeway pursuit while "driving recklessly" during heavy traffic.

Police said that detectives saw Lewis and Smith leave Lewis' residence in the 1300 block of 11th Avenue South believing they saw rifles tucked into the men's waistbands. The pair got into a silver Dodge Avenger that did not have the correct license plates registered for the car.

According to Metro Police, "Officer Michael Collazo activated his lights and siren and attempted to stop the car on I-65 North near Wedgewood Avenue but the driver fled."

A Metro helicopter followed the driver's Dodge for 15 minutes before Smith fled the vehicle and attempted to hide the firearms under a shed near Clarksville Pike.

Shortly after, ground officers took Smith into custody and recovered the hidden rifles.

Helicopter pilot Nathan Duncan and Tactical Flight Officer Brian Moore relocated the Dodge attempting to flee on Clarksville Pike.

Metro Police said that approximately 30 minutes later, Lewis fled the vehicle shortly before being detained and taken into custody.

Police added that "Lewis is charged with felony evading arrest, reckless driving, and unlawful weapon possession (under 21). He is free on a $10,000 bond. Smith is charged with felony evading arrest, evidence tampering, marijuana possession, and unlawful weapon possession (under 21). He is free on a $20,000 bond."