NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's hockey team the Predators is a collection of players from all over the world.
America, Canada, Finland and Switzerland to name a few.
Normally when those players face the media the questions are all about hockey, but Monday they did something different.
The players rarely get a break from talking about Hockey, except for Monday with Terry Bulger.
Defenseman Yannick Weber is a big fan of sushi. Goalie Pekka Rinne on the other hand prefers hamburgers and anything fried for that matter.
At age 20, Rinne landed in America with big hockey dreams.
"I was overwhelmed, it was hard to take anything in I was so nervous," he said.
For Rinne, big cities are scarier to him than fast flying pucks.
Yannick is tough, but there is more to him than just his tough hockey side.
"I love animals, big animal lover," Yannick said. "I like Siberian Huskies."
And he sure does have a culinary skill.
" I like to cook. I like good food there's nothing tough about that," he said.
Yannick came to the states from Switzerland and grew up with a Swiss Army Knife.
"It's like a small toolbox, everything on there, screwdriver to saw, to toothpick," he said.
Pekka is very particular about his burgers, but says Nashville does well is perfecting the kind of burger he likes.
"I like the Pharmacy Burger and Burger Up, they put a lot of effort into the burger I like that."
