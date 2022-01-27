NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two home-based business owners continue fighting against a city ordinance prohibiting operating their businesses from inside their homes.

The Tennessee Supreme Court heard the case on Wednesday afternoon during a virtual hearing.

Lij Shaw, an East Nashville resident and music producer, and Nashville at-home-based hair stylist, has fought this battle in the court system for a long time. Back then, Shaw said he received a cease-and-desist letter back in 2015 from the Metro for operating his music studio from his home.

"Most of us are just trying to make an honest living from our home and see a handful of customers come to our house and be able to do what we want to do," Shaw said.

In 2017, Shaw challenged the ordinance in court, and a judge denied the city's motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Wednesday afternoon, the case made its way to the State Supreme Court. During the hearing, both sides discussed this issue back and forth. There was no ruling made on Wednesday.

"I'm hopeful that they will rule in our favor and that they will see that not only do we have a constitutional right to be able to make a living from our home," Shaw said.

In 2020, the Metro Council passed a proposal that allowed certain at-home businesses to allow six clients a day. But Shaw said that in-client temporary repeal expires in 2023, a deadline he's continuing to fight against.

"But they put a sunset clause on it that said only in three years this change to the ordinance is going to expire and go back to the way that it used to be unless the metro council approves it...reapproves it and revotes it through," Shaw said.

Shaw plans to continue this fight to work from home. He said it's his constitutional right to do so.

"I think it's an important thing for me, and I also know it's an important thing for lots of people across Nashville," Shaw said. "We just want to be able to make music in Music City."

The hearing lasted an hour on Wednesday. While no ruling was made, a decision could come over the next several months.