MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Two Murfreesboro men have been added to the TBI Most Wanted list for murder.

Quandre Knowles, 22, is wanted by Murfreesboro PD and TBI for first degree murder. He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

Delarrious Crawford, 29, is wanted by Murfreesboro PD and TBI for first degree murder and attempted first degree murder. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Both men should be considered armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story. If you have any information, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

