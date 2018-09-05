A South Nashville neighborhood has had more violent crimes reported in the last three months than any other area in the city.
According to police records, the intersection of East Thompson Lane and Murfreesboro Pike had 13 reports of violent crimes since May.
Not far from there, the intersection of Millwood Drive and Murfreesboro Pike had 12 reports of violent crimes during the same time period.
Violent crimes in this case are considered murder, aggravated assault, robbery, and rape.
Both of those locations are less than a mile from Glenview Elementary School.
Metro Schools was not aware of one of its school’s proximity to the violent crimes until News4 told them Wednesday.
District officials say students do regular safety drills and there is 24/7 security at all schools.
Landon McGuire lives in apartments next to Glenview Elementary School. He says he feels safe at home, but not on Murfreesboro Pike.
“I always try to carry a personal knife on me at all times, just a small one just to be safe. I’ve never had to use it thank God,” said McGuire. “It’s definitely a concern, but at some point you just have to live your life.”
News4 asked Metro Schools if there are any plans to change security protocol after learning about the violence, but haven’t heard back.
